County Passes On Offer To Join Opioid Lawsuit

RISON – The Cleveland County Quorum Court took no action Tuesday night on an offer to become part of a joint lawsuit against the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture opioids, the pain medication that is leading to widepsread addictions across the country.

County Judge Gary Spears told the court during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night that the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) has hired a legal firm to put together a lawsuit against those companies that make the drugs. The addictions have become so prevalent in some areas that local governments are now having to pay for resources to address the issue.

Spears said the AAC informed him that 33 counties have already joined in and another 20 others are considering it. He said a couple of neighboring counties have agreed to join in.

The judge said he personally did not like the idea of suing someone, especially considering that the pharmaceutical companies only the make the drugs, and that the doctors are the ones prescribing them. Besides, Spears pointed out that Cleveland County has the second-lowest rate of opioid prescriptions in the state.

In a 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveyed the number of opioids prescribed for every 100 people wiwithin every state and county. Arkansas ranked second highest in the nation with 114.6 prescriptions for every 100 people. Alabama was at the top with 121 prescriptions.

