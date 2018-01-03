County Sees Decrease Among Some Crime Reports in 2017

RISON – For the most part, crime in Cleveland County stayed near or slightly below the previous year’s levels in 2017, according to the year-end statistics released by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

At the beginning of each year, the sheriff’s department releases a report that provides a breakdown on the number of cases reported in 11 crime categories. In a comparison of those 11 categories from 2016 to 2017, the sheriff’s department reported increased numbers in four, an equal number of reports in one category and fewer reports in six others.

Those categories showing an increase in cases in 2017 were rape and sexual assault (up from 1 to 2), theft of property (up from 55 to 60), criminal mischief (up from 15 to 22) and miscellaneous/accidents (up from 205 to 222). The number of reports for robbery in the county stayed the same with one case in both 2016 and 2017.

As for those categories that saw decreases in 2017, the biggest declines were in drug/vice cases and burglary/breaking and entering cases. The number of reported cases for drugs/vice fell from 21 in 2016 to eight in 2017, a decrease of nearly 62 percent. The number of burglary/breaking and entering cases fell from 87 in 2016 to 60 in 2017, a decrease of 31 percent.

Chief Deputy Gary Young said it’s not unusual to see a downturn in certain crimes if arrests were made in that crime category the year before. He explained the downturn can be attributed to the fact that those people behind the crimes are no longer on the streets.

“For a while, you’re going to see a significant drop in some categories,” Young said. “I think you will find that we are successfully prosecuting those cases.”

