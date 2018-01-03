Eva Mae Rauls

The Lord welcomed home Eva Mae Shelby Rauls on December 20, 2017, at Bradley County Medical Center in Warren.

She entered this life to the late Herbert Stephen and Verda Eugene (Puckett) Shelby on March 22, 1929, in the Macedonia community of Cleveland County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, J.E. Rauls. They were married December 23, 1945, in Rye, and spent 49 years together, raising five children.

Eva Mae loved Jesus Christ with all her heart and professed Him as her Lord and Savior early in life. She was baptized in the Saline River and was a member of Shepherd Hill Baptist Church.

She began her education in the four-grade school in Cornerville (Lincoln County). She graduated as Salutatorian of the 1946 graduating class of Star City High School. She remained very close to many of her classmates throughout her life.

She held many jobs throughout the course of her time on Earth. She always said her favorite was being a caregiver to many children. Those children have grown up to be pharmacists, work in the medical field, teachers, and even missionaries for the Lord.

Survivors include her son, Paul Rauls of Pansy; four daughters, Wanda Reed of Conway, Beverly Saunders (Kenneth) of Warren, Kay Brown (Bruce) of Pansy, and Shelley Socia of Pansy; three brothers, J.H. Shelby (Rita) of Wilmar, Verle Shelby (Roberta) of Rison, and Roger Shelby (Wanda) of Ruston, Louisiana; one sister, Imogene Gibson of Pansy; 16 grandchildren, Kenna Sparks (Michael), Alisha Holloway (Wendell), Chris Brown (Marche’), Stephanie Drake, Kim Kaye King (Davy), Kevin Saunders (Kate), Rebecca Spencer (Jimmy), Karen Rauls (Randy), Nicole Sullivan (Gabe), Scott Brown (Crystal), Anthony Socia (Lavaughn), Julie Mehlin (Chris), Brandon Socia (Sassy), Skye Rauls, Jacob Socia (Katie), Lisa Sheridan (Jason); 30 great-grandchildren Jonathan Holloway, Jeremiah Holloway, Mikayla Sullivan, Madeline Sullivan, Skyler Carter, Parker McDougal, Kyle and Samantha Sparks, Krista Sparks, Josef Rawls, David Rawls, Lillith Saunders, Eva Saunders, Savannah Brown, Zane Brown, Grant King, Alli Beth King, Isabelle Brown, Emma Brown, Maddox Spencer, Grayson Mehlin, Wesley Mehlin, Brayden Socia, A.J. Socia, Coy Socia, Claire Socia, Clate Socia, Braylie Socia, Tucker Socia, and Anna Helms; and many nieces, nephews, and many others that knew her as Mammaw Eva.

Funeral service was Friday, December 22, 2017, at Center Missionary Baptist Church in Rowell with Eva Mae’s nephew, Ricky Rauls, officiating. Bro. Charles Woolley assisted with the service. Burial was in Rowell Cemetery by Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

Serving as pallbearers were Chris Brown, Kevin Saunders, Scott Brown, Anthony Socia, Brandon Socia, and Jacob Socia.

Honorary pallbearers were Michael Sparks, Wendell Holloway, Davy King, Jimmy Spencer, Randy Rauls, Gabe Sullivan, and Chris Mehlin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made in Mammaw Eva’s honor to the Jesus First Youth Building at Rison Baptist Church (P.O. Box 404, Rison, AR 71665) where many of her great-grandchildren are active in the youth program.

Funeral arrangements were by Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

