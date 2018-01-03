Francis Joseph “Frank” Duncan, Major, U.S. Army (Retired), 83, of Kingsland was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

Major Duncan was born July 11, 1934 in Wilmington, Delaware, to the late Reuben S. and Mary L. Montague Duncan.

He received his Master’s Degree from Fordham University. He was a career soldier, retiring in 1988 after more than 20 years of service in both the Delaware Army National Guard and the United States Army to include combat service with the 25th Infantry Division and 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile).

Major Duncan’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and the Presidential Unit Citation. His active duty assignments included Fort Benning, Georgia; South Vietnam; Cambodia; Fort Sam Houston, Texas; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Wadsworth, New York; West Germany; Fort Lee, Virginia; South Korea; Fort Ritchie, Maryland; and Fort McClellan, Alabama.

Major Duncan was an avid reader and student of history, polyglot, golfer, wingshooter, humorist, and banjo player. In addition he was a licensed private pilot and a certified master gardener.

A lover of people and life, he spent many enjoyable hours calling around the world as the “alarm clock” for his family and friends. He accompanied his wife, Martha, during her career with Department of Defense Dependent Schools in Alconbury, England; Camp Zama, Japan; and at Hanau and Ramstein, Germany. While doing so, Major Duncan volunteered for the USO, Red Cross and in schools. His favorite song was “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.

He was a “Great” man, having touched the lives of many and was a proud grandpa who deeply loved his grandchildren.

Major Duncan was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Martha A. Granderson Duncan of Kingsland; his son and daughter-in-law, LTC Christopher J. and Amy D. Duncan of Enola, Pennsylvania, and his grandchildren, Samantha J. Duncan and Alana G. Duncan.

A funeral mass was held Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Buie Funeral Home in Rison with Father Phillip Reeves officiating. Interment will be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.

Memorials may be made to the following charities in Major Duncan’s honor: USO; Little Sisters of the Poor; or the Fisher House Foundation.

Funeral arrangements were by Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

