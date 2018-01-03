Iris Searcy Owen, a resident of Malvern for the past 60 years, went to be with the Lord on December 21, 2017, at the age of 104 years.

Born June 23, 1913, in Rison, she was a daughter to the late Benjamin Young and June Ederington Searcy, who named her Iris, the Greek word for Rainbow.

She taught the fourth grade in the Rison School system where she met Hugh Owen when he went to Rison in 1936 to teach math, Latin, typing, coach the football team and the girls’ basketball team. They married in Rison on June 20, 1936, and left for their honeymoon on Lake Catherine, had a flat tire between Rison and Sheridan, and ate their first family meal in the Elite Café in Malvern.

When Hugh entered the ministry and went to the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, Iris audited many of the Bible courses there. This aided her greatly during the next six decades she taught Sunday School classes.

Iris used her considerable musical talent to play the piano for the services where Hugh was pastor: Second Baptist Church in Conway, 1942-1948, and the Lee Memorial Baptist Church (now First Baptist Church of White Hall) 1948-1957. Until recent months, she played for 45 minutes a day the piano her father had bought for $300 a few years before his death in 1915. “It’s my hobby,” she explained.

Hugh said he could never have done the work he did without her. “The churches put up with me because of her,” he confessed. With his weight always near 200 pounds, he said, “I’m a testimony to her good cooking.” She loved to cook and to read cookbooks. She often risked testing new recipes on church groups at their potluck meals. Most of the time they did fine. Once, at age 99, she drove to a local establishment and bought some meatloaf. She didn’t like it, so the next time she went there, she took them her meatloaf recipe and suggested they use it instead.

She heeded the admonition of St. Peter to be ready always to give an account of the hope she had in Christ, not having any reluctance to testify for the Lord. Sometimes she got strange responses from strangers, like when she asked a lady she met in a doctor’s office, “Do you know Jesus?” The Lady answered, “No, I don’t live around here.”

As a mother, she taught her three children Bible stories as soon as they could understand the English Language, perhaps even before.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh, and her daughter Cherie.

Survivors include her sons, David of Malvern and Ben and his wife Elaine of Lynchburg, Virginia.

A service of thanksgiving to God for the life of Iris Searcy Owen was held December 30, 2017, at the Third Baptist Church in Malvern. A meal followed the burial at Resthaven Cemetery.

Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern was in charge of the arrangements.