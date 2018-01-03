Kingsland Currently Without a Mayor

City Council To Address Vacancy on Jan. 25; Water Issues Are Discussed

KINGSLAND – Former Kingsland Mayor Charles Crain officially resigned from office on Jan. 1, but the Kingsland City Council is still undecided as which direction it will go concerning a replacement to finish the year remaining on his term.

In addition to the mayor, Kingsland Fire Chief Nick Bennett and Water Operator Jason Phillips of Rison submitted their resignations as well. Bennett’s resignation was effective Dec. 31 while Phillips was effective after the November council meeting.

It was noted that Assistant Fire Chief John Roth will serve as fire chief until the new mayor assigns one.

Meanwhile, Kingsland City Councilman Marvin Crain said citizens were upset that the water department operator was not carrying out his duties, and the alderman suggested that he should be fired.

All those issues were brought up during the Kingsland City Council’s final meeting of 2017 held on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Kingsland City Hall.

Mayor Crain had announced in October that he did not intend to seek another term as mayor, and in November told the Herald that he would formally submit a letter of resignation during the December council meeting.

