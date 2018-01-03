Pricilla Addison

Funeral services for Pricilla “Pat” May Addison, 73, of Farmerville, Louisiana, were held at Friday, December 29, 2017 at Cross Roads Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Freeman officiating.

Arrangements were under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville.

Mrs. Addison went to her heavenly home on December 24, 2017. She was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church. She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pricilla was married to the love of her life, Terry Addison, for 45 years. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and all of the quilts that she made.

Mrs. Addison was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mary Thomas; one son, Jay West; one sister, Jane Cook; one brother, Jim Thomas; one granddaughter, Hailey Addison; and one great-grandson, Tyler Morris.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 45 years, Terry Addison, of Cross Roads, Louisiana, a former Police Officer in Pine Bluff; three sons, Terry Addison, Jr., Darrell Law and Jarrell Law and spouse, all of Pine Bluff; two daughters, Tammy Rauls and husband, Brad, and Kay West, all of Rison; two brothers, Beau Thomas and Rick Thomas, both of Farmerville, Louisiana; one sister, Sandy Dean of Cross Roads, Louisiana.; one sister-in-law, Gay Thomas of Farmerville, Louisiana.; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other friends.

Pallbearers were Hayden Morris, Harold Morris, Brad Rauls, Ronnie Dean, Phillip West, Nathan Greer, Matt Thomas, Sevren Hicks, Castor Hicks and Dillon Dean.

Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com