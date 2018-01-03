W.T. Shelby

W.T. “Doug” Shelby, 81, of Pottsboro, Texas, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Stonebrook of Denison, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 18, 1936, to Walter Theron and Johnnie (Lynn) Shelby in Rison, he attended Woodlawn School.

On December 25, 1954, he married the love of his life, Georgie Moore, in Temple, Texas.

Doug spent 20 years in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and air traffic marshal before retiring. He then worked for Lone Star Gas Company, Hitchcock Industries, Denison Industries, Builders Transit Company and Preston Trash Service.

He was a member of the Faith Assembly of God Church and was a deacon for many years.

Funeral services were December 23, 2017 at Faith Assembly of God Church with Bro. Sam Stephenson officiating and Tom Russell conductiong the eulogy.

Pallbearers were Matt Hale, Steven Allen, E.J. Delphin, Darrell Allen, Terry Allen and Tom Russell.

Survivors include his wife, Georgie Shelby of Pottsboro, Texas; two daughters, Pam Russell and husband, Tom, of Pottsboro, and Cindy Rodgers and husband Mike of Howe, Texas; three grandchildren, Christy Hale and husband, Matt, Robert Rhew and Rebecca Rhew; four great-grandchildren, Kimmie, Michael, Wayland and Sophie Hale; and a brother, Johnnie Raymond Shelby of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Rex Shelby; and four sisters, Alsia Helvey, Jimmie Greenway, Nora Jean Campbell and Janie Carolyn Outlaw.

Arrangements were under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

Condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.