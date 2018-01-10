County’s Deer Harvest Rallies, Currently Back in State’s Top 5

RISON – With the gun seasons now wrapped up, it looks as though deer season in Cleveland County has rebounded from a dismal finish last year and is headed to another Top 5 finish in terms of total number of deer harvested.

As of Monday morning, Jan. 8, the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission’s (AGFC) Deer Harvest Report website listed Cleveland County with 5,386 deer harvested so far through the 2017-18 season. That ranks as fourth highest among the 75 counties in Arkansas.

That figure includes deer taken through the archery, muzzleloader and modern gun seasons. While the muzzleloader and modern gun seasons are over, the archery season remains open through Feb. 28, so the final figures could climb higher.

Of those deer taken so far this season in Cleveland County, 2,046 were antlered deer, 426 were button bucks and 2,914 were doe.

Even with the archery season still underway, Cleveland County is already 27 percent ahead of the final numbers for the 2016-17 season total of 4,229. Still, event with that improvement, the 2017-18 season will likely end up as the county’s second-lowest harvest total over the past five years.

According to AGFC figures, Cleveland County finished the 2015-16 season with 6,186 deer harvested, the 2014-15 season with 5,608, and the 2013-14 season with 6,249.

