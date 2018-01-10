Calvin “Doc” Terry, 90, of Rison, passed away Monday, January 8, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 12, 1927 in Rison, son of Walter Juddson Terry and Clara Cash Terry.

Doc Terry was reared and received his early education in Rison, where he attended Rison High School. He served in the United States Army during World War II.

He married the love of his life, Juanita Simms, June 27, 1951 in Woodlawn.

Doc and his wife moved to West Monroe, Louisiana, where he worked for Brown Paper Mill for 13 years.

While still in West Monroe, he attended seminary. Brother Terry was ordained as a deacon in 1958 and as a minister in 1961 at West Heights Missionary Baptist Church.

Brother Terry served four different churches for over 40 years of service. He served New Hope Missionary Baptist Church for 6 years, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church for 16 years, Harper Springs Missionary Baptist Church for 3 years and Smackover Missionary Baptist Church for 19 years.

After his retirement, Brother Terry returned to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church as a member.

Doc was a community servant at heart. Along with his career as a pastor, he served in the Pansy Volunteer Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James “Dude” Terry’ and sister, Billie Jean Cash.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita Simms Terry; daughter, Judy Pennington (Jerry) of Rison; son, Brady Terry of Fayetteville; sister, Wanda Herrington (Clifton) of Stuttgart; brother, Bobby Terry (Lavonne) of Sheridan; five grandchildren, Nathan Terry, Hannah Osgatharp, Leah Young, Kyle Pennington and Ethan Pennington; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Center Missionary Baptist Church with Brother David Leopard, Brother David Isaacs and Brother Carlin Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Rowell Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Robinson’s.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 361, Rison, Arkansas 71665 or Washington County Baptist Church, 18286 E. Holt Road, Lincoln, Arkansas 72744.

Online register: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com