‘Friends’ Vote To Assume Oversite of Pioneer Village

RISON – Friends of Pioneer Village voted last Thursday night to make an effort to become an official 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation and assume management of the Pioneer Village at Rison.

That decision came during a joint meeting between Friends of Pioneer Village and Rison Shine Downtown Development held last Thursday night at the Hall-Morgan Veterans Building in Rison.

Under the current arrangement, the Pioneer Village is maintained and operated through the City of Rison. However, Rison Mayor Vernon Dollar has publicly stated that he would like to lease the facility to Friends of Pioneer Village, and let them assume the costs of maintaining the facility as well.

Sharon Gray, president of the Friends of Pioneer Village, said last Thursday that she preferred moving forward on getting a long-term lease agreement for the Pioneer Village and assuming control of the facility as soon as possible.

Gray said she did not like the idea of investing so much money into refurbishing the historic structures on the grounds and not knowing what the future might hold for the Pioneer Village if another mayor or different make-up on the city council came into play.

For Friends of Pioneer Village to move forward with an agreement, two things will need to happen: Friends of Pioneer Village will need to become a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit company with the federal government, and the organization will need to have enough money to pay for the upkeep, electricity, etc. of the grounds.

