Gloria Goggans

Gloria Kay England Goggans, 73, of Springdale, passed away on Friday, December 29th, 2017.

She was born on August 21, 1944, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to Wallace Edward and Opal Arlene (Woodell) England.

She was preceded in death by both parents and two brothers, Bill and Don England.

Kay was a member of Springdale First United Methodist Church, and former member of Lakeside Methodist Church in Pine Bluff where she was in the hand bell choir. She graduated from Rison High School in 1962 then attended the University of Arkansas Monticello (formally Arkansas A&M), where she was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha. After graduation she worked as a School Teacher in Watson Chapel School District until 2001. While in Pine Bluff, she was an active member of a teaching sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa. Upon moving to Northwest Arkansas, Kay tutored many children and also taught ESL (English as a Second Language) at Asbell Elementary.

Kay was a determined and conscientious teacher. Her biggest concern while teaching, were those students who found it difficult to read. This concern resulted in Kay attending the Texas Scottish Rite Dyslexia Training Program in Dallas, Texas. Because of this specialized training many children in Watson Chapel and NWA became successful readers. In Kay’s entire career, teaching a child to read was the most rewarding.

Kay loved life. Her family and friends were her world. Kay enjoyed watching her granddaughter, Chaney, ride and compete in hunter jumper competitions around Northwest Arkansas. She loved to read and she traveled to Europe and China in recent years.

Kay is survived by her son Greg Goggans and his wife Linda, and granddaughter Chaney Goggans of Fayetteville; sister Joyce Reed and husband Aubrey of Rison, Arkansas; niece Kerri Marx of El Dorado, Arkansas, and her daughters Aubrey and Sydney Marx.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Highlands Oncology for their kindness and support of Kay.

A celebration of Kay’s life will take place Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Reverend David Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale, AR 72762. Or to “Angels Among Us” care of First National Bank 2638 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Arrangements were by Nelson-Berna Funeral Home.

Condolences may be given online at www.nelsonberna.com