Janet Herrington, 73, of the Macedonia community, near Rison, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Mrs. Herrington was born July 23, 1944 in Rison, Arkansas, a daughter of the late James and Geneva Jacobs. Janet was a homemaker, loved fishing, gardening and most of all being with her family. Mrs. Herrington was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David Herrington; son, David Wayne Herrington; two brothers, Alvin Lee Jacobs and James Arnold Jacobs.

She is survived by her daughter, Ronda Holst and husband, Javi; two sons, Jimmy Clyde Herrington and wife, Linda; Joe Herrington and wife, Laura, all of Rison; three sisters, Myra Puckett, Joleta Erwin, both of Rison; Georgia Puckett of Rogers; twelve grandchildren, Jake (Felicia) Holst, Dallas and Dakota Herrington, Josh and Tori Herrington, Samantha and Eli Herrington, Dustin (Shauna Ray) Schreiner, J.D. Schreiner, Dustin Owen, Maranda Holstead, and Candace Chapman; fourteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Buie Funeral Home in Rison with Brother Jackie Richardson and Brother Sluggo Norris officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery near Rison.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Paul Jacobs, Charles Puckett, Nathan Jacobs, Joey Erwin, David Hensley, John Cash and Dale Cash; honorary pallbearers, Stanley Herrington, Erwin Herrington, Albert Herrington, James Erwin, James Ray Puckett and Wesley Puckett.

Funeral arrangements are by Buie Funeral Home of Rison. Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com. (870)325-6216