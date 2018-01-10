Marie Sala

Marie Lowery Sala, 76, formerly of Pine Bluff and the “Y” Community in Cleveland County, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017 at Salton City, CA.

Born December 14, 1941 at Foreman, AR, she was a daughter of the late George Lowery and Ethel Brown Lowery.

She moved to California in May of 1954, graduated from Coachella Valley Union High School, and later studied accounting in college.

Marie moved to Pine Bluff in June of 1985 and began a long career with Arkansas Mill Supply Company, where she worked in accounting. She retired in January of 2014.

She was a past-president of the Desert Oasis Legal Secretaries Association and the American Business Women’s Association. Marie was an active and dedicated member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Cleveland County, and was a certified Lay Servant for the United Methodist Church.

She married Wayne Sala in 1977 in Indio, CA, and he predeceased her on June 10, 2004. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, William C. Lowery and Charles C. Lowery; and by three sisters, Mary Ollie Lowery, Barbara J. Lowery Kelly, and Joann Ross.

Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl Ortega of Indio, CA, Deborah Diaz of Kingman, AZ, and Cynthia Underwood of Salton City, CA; a son, Curtis A. Patterson, Jr. of Kingman, AZ; two step-daughters, Sandra Teets of Grapeland, TX and Beverly Ducatte of Indio, CA; a step-son, Rick Sala of San Luis Obispo, CA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Marie will be Saturday, January 13, 2018, beginning at 1 p.m. at Fuller Hale-South Funeral Chapel in Pine Bluff. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Don Johnson and Brother Ike Moore officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 120 Mt. Carmel Road, Rison, AR 71665.

