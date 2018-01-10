Pleas, New CCSD Superintendent Close Out 2017

RISON – From plea agreements for two capital murder suspects to the naming of a new superintendent for the Cleveland County School District, there was plenty of big new to close out the final quarter of 2017. Here’s a look at some of the top stories over the last three months of the year:

October

Thanks to a delayed payment from the state, Cleveland County’s streak of nine consecutive months of having the balance in the county general fund finish in the black was broken with the September financial report presented to the quorum court.

Get Rid of It, Inc., the county’s solid waste contractor, makes a pitch to the county about taking on the trash disposal service for the City of Rison once the city’s five-year contract with Waste Management expires at the end of the year. Get Rid of It offered to do the service for $1 less per household.

Justice of the Peace Bruce Brown, a member of the Cleveland County Quorum Court, presents the Rison City Council with Get Rid of It’s proposal to pick up trash for $1 less per household than the existing contract with Waste Management. Though the county has the ultimate authority regarding waste management contracts for the entire county, including Rison, Brown explains that the county would like the city’s input before making a decision. The council supported staying with Waste Management, citing good service.

The Cleveland County School Board votes to discontinue its incentive program to pay bonuses to employees who did not miss work or missed just one day of work during a nine-week period. The program paid employees a $250 bonus Under the policy, staff would receive a $250 bonus for perfect attendance, or a $150 bonus for missing only one day.

The Second Annual Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt Loop is uheld Thursday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 7, along Hwy. 79, Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 63 in Cleveland County. The entire loop encompasses about 120 miles, going from Pine Bluff to Warren and back

