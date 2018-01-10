Rison Takes No Action on Mayor’s Veto

Mayor Assigns Committee To Research Pay Schedule for City Workers

RISON – Mayor Vernon Dollar’s veto of a vote by the Rison City Council to give the water department clerk an extra pay raise was allowed to stand Tuesday night as the city council decided to look further into formulating a salary schedule for city employees.

Meanwhile, the city council also ratified the mayor’s appointments to the five-member Rison Zoning and Planning Commission. The board retains two of its former members, Roy Phillips and John Clifton, but now includes three new members: Bradley Bell, Lanis Lindsey and Nadine Young. Phillips will serve as the commission chair.

Much of Tuesday night’s regular city council meeting centered around the salaries for city employees.

During the December meeting, the council unanimously approved a 2 percent pay raise for city employees. After the vote, Alderman Cleve Reed wanted to give water department clerk Rhonda Fletcher an additional 2 percent raise since she had been working for the city for 21 years and was still making below what other city workers were making.

Reed’s motion was approved by a 4-1 vote with Scott Morrison casting the no vote. Morrison said he was opposed to singling out one employee for a raise. Alderman Bruce Grubb was not at the meeting.

Wayne Wells, an employee for the city water/sewer department, was also at the December meeting, and he asked the council why he didn’t get an extra raise.

After thinking about it overnight, Dollar said the next day on Dec. 6 that he had reservations about giving an extra raise to a single employee, and decided to veto the council’s vote.

To read the full article, see the January 10, 2018 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.