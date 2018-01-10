Valentine’s Jamboree Will Kick Off Theater Season

RISON – “Decades of Love: A Valentine’s Jamboree” on Feb. 9-11 will kick off an ambitious season for the Cleveland County Community Theater in 2018.

Stacy Walz, chair of the Cleveland County Community Theater Board, said the Valentine’s Jamboree will be the year’s first performance in a season that will include two Jamboree events, a children’s production, an adult production, a talent show contest and a Christmas event.

Jamborees are performances that include singing acts along with comedy. The Cleveland County Ole Time Jamboree held last October performed to packed houses at both New Edinburg and Rison.

Shae Carson, who directed the Ole Time Jamboree, will also be leading both Jamborees, including the upcoming Valentine’s Jamboree.

Carson is currently auditioning acts for the “Decades of Love: A Valentine’s Jamboree.” The show will include famous love songs from each decade ranging from the 1950’s through the 1980’s. Carson is looking for singers, dancers and/or love-themed acts to include in the show. To learn more, text or call Shae Carson at (870) 370-5353.

Doug Scallion of the Rowell community, a popular performer known for involving the audiences in his performance, is already scheduled to perform, Walz said.

“Decades of Love: A Valentine’s Jamboree” is being sponsored by FBT Bank & Mortgage and International Poultry Breeders. It will be held as a dinner theater at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the New Edinburg Community Center, and at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison. Walz said there will also be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the fairgrounds that will not have a meal.

