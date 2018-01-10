Vivian Taylor

Vivian J. Green Taylor, 85, of Rison, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

Mrs. Taylor was born January 30, 1932 in Rison, Arkansas, to the late Lewis J. and Minnie Williams Green.

She was a member of Bethel #1 Missionary Baptist Church in Rison. Before retiring, Mrs. Taylor cooked for various restaurants, schools and the Cleveland County Nursing Home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Taylor; daughter, Venita Rhodes; brothers, Russell Green, Billy Green, Jimmy Green, Curtis Green; sister, Mary Green Coats.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Bobbie) Taylor of Rison, Randy (Kim) Taylor of Hot Springs; brother, Donald Green of Little Rock; three sisters, Dorothy Johnson of Roseburg, Oregon, Patsy Amick of Hot Springs, Barbara Frizielle of Rison; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, January 12, 2018 at Wilson Cemetery with Brother Gary Lambright officiating.

Memorials may be made in Mrs. Taylor’s honor to Wilson Cemetery Association, c/o Melanie Tilley, 990 White Oak Bluff Road, Rison, Arkansas 71665.

Funeral arrangements are by Buie Funeral Home of Rison. Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com. (870)325-6216