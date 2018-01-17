Bears’ Use Quick Start to Blowout Bulldogs, 85-57

STRONG – Woodlawn used a 21-4 run to start of the game as the Bears took control early before cruising to an 85-57 win last over the Strong Bulldogs last Thursday night at Strong.

“I think our offense kind of bothered them a little bit,” Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair said about the quick start.

The Bears knocked down five 3-pointers in the first quarter, including two from Cole Reynolds, and one each from Justin Hargrave, Austin Weatherford and Joseph Jones, as they jumped out to 17-point lead in the first quarter.

Strong did manage to pull within 25-11 by the end of the period, and even closed it to a single digit lead, 41-33, by halftime. Adair attributed the lost ground to second-quarter foul problems, which included two technicals. He said Woodlawn had 15 fouls in the first half while Strong had five.

The Bears seemed to shake it off in the third quarter as Nick Willis sank two big 3’s in the third to help spark a 23-12 by the Bears in the third. Woodlawn ended the game by outscoring the Bulldogs 21-12 in the fourth.

It was the seventh time this season that the Bears have scored 80 points or more in a game.

