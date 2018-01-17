Carnival To Return To Fair This Year

RISON – For the first time in three years, the Cleveland County Fair will again have a carnival this September.

Roy Phillips, the new president of the Cleveland County Fair Board, said he formally signed a contract with a traveling carnival company last week to be a this year’s fair on Sept. 11-15 at the fairgrounds in Rison. The contracted was signed during last week’s Arkansas County Fair Managers meeting in Hot Springs.

Phillips said former president Roger McClellan had been pursuing a carnival over the previous three years, and finally managed to reach an agreement with this new provider.

“They’re a new company just starting out, and the guy running it seems to be very aggressive,” Phillips said. “Hopefully, this will work out to be a long-term relationship with these people.”

Like many small county fairs, Cleveland County has been at the mercy of what it could get in terms of carnivals. One of the biggest problems facing smaller venues is that carnival companies prefer the more lucrative gate money at the larger county fairs.

Phillips said one of the factors working in their favor with this new company is that Cleveland County is working in conjunction with two other counties in the region to guarantee them three events that are relatively close to another, thereby reducing their transportation costs.

