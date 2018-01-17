County Experiences First Snow of Season

Icy Roadways Cause Schools, Courthouse to Close; Few Accidents Reported

RISON – Cleveland County experienced its first bout of winter weather this season when an artic cold front moved across the state Monday night dumping about 3 inches of powdery snow across the county.

Both the Cleveland County and Woodlawn School District’s dismissed classes Tuesday due to the icy road conditions, and the Cleveland County Courthouse was closed as well.

As forecasted, the county began to receive some light rain Monday evening that began mixing with some sleet at about 7:30 p.m before transitioning to sleet and eventually all snow by about 10:30 to 11 p.m. The snow continued throughout the night before moving out of the county at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Road conditions posted on the Arkansas Highway Department’s idrivearkansas.com website showed all the major highways throughout southeast Arkansas covered in snow, including both Hwy. 63 and Hwy. 79. The portion of Hwy. 167 that runs through western Cleveland County was showing slushy road conditions.

Despite the icy driving conditions, the dispatcher for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department reported no accidents and “very few” reports of vehicles sliding off roadways.

County Judge Gary Spears said he sent the road department out early Tuesday morning to clear some of the most well-traveled county roads. He said those included Moore’s Church Road, Rodgers Road West, Old Hwy. 79, Russell Road, Mt. Lebanon Road and Rye Cut-Off.

