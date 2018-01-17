Countywide Clean-Up Set Feb. 24

RISON – Hoping to present the image of a cleaner county for the upcoming Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt, Kickstart Cleveland County decided last week to organize the first Great Cleveland County Cleanup to be held Saturday, Feb. 24, across the county.

“The Junk Hunt brings in folks from all over the state as well as people from out-of-state, and we thought it would be a good idea to put our best foot forward before we host all those visitors,” said Britt Talent of Kickstart Cleveland County.

Malinda Berry, a new member of the Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative, brought up the idea of having a cleanup during Kickstart’s quarterly meeting held last Thursday night at the Hall-Morgan Veterans Building in Rison.

Berry, who is chairing the cleanup effort, said County Judge Gary Spears has already agreed to provide trash bags for the effort, and will also have the county road department pick up the trash after the cleanup.

