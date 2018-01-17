Davis’ Late Bucket Gives Strong Win Over Lady Bears

STRONG – Strong’s Dynasty Davis scored her 30th point with just 11 seconds left to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 56-55 conference victory over the Woodlawn Lady Bears last Tuesday at Strong.

Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair said his Lady Bears led the entire way before Davis’ laid in the go-ahead basket in the closing seconds.

Woodlawn led by 10 or more three times in the game, but could never put the Lady Bulldogs away. “It was the toughest lost I’ve had to deal with in my coaching career,” Adair said.

The Lady Bears led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter and were up 34-24 at the break. They pushed that lead to a dozen, 45-33, by the start the fourth quarter.

To read the full article, see the January 17, 2018 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.