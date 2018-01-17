Kickstart Plans New Website’ 2018 Calendar Put Together

RISON – Kickstart Cleveland County announced plans last week to build a new website that will promote local events and highlight points of interest around the county.

Britt Talent, publisher of the Cleveland County Herald and a member of the Kickstart Cleveland County steering committee, made the announcement last Thursday during the community development group’s quarterly meeting at the Hall-Morgan Veterans Building in Rison. Talent showed them a sample of the website template that will be used for the site.

While the meeting served as an opportunity for various groups from around the county to discuss their respective plans for 2018, Talent told the gathering that he and Douglas Boultinghouse, graphic designer for the Herald, are in the process of putting together a layout of the new website that will be used to promote local events, provide information about the county and highlight local places of interest.

Talent told the group that the template they selected for the site will be graphic heavy, so he asked each group to begin providing photos related to their local efforts to include on the site. He noted that the site is also designed to promote video as well.

“If we’re ever going to take the next step in terms of generating more interest in the county, we’re going to have to have an online presence to get us there,” Talent said.

