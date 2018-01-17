Rison, Woodlawn To Make-Up Games Due To Weather

RISON – Both Rison and Woodlawn will have to reschedule basketball games after winter weather forced some cancellations over the past week.

Rison’s games against Strong scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Rison were canceled due to the winter weather. The junior boys, senior girls and senior boys were scheduled to play.

Woodlawn did not have school last Friday, Jan. 12, due to icy road conditions so its home games with Bearden were canceled. The junior boys, senior girls and senior boys were scheduled to play.