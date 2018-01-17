Snow Days Will Be Added To End of School Year

RISON – While students may have enjoyed a couple of snow days off from school this week, they will be paying for that time off with extra school days tacked onto the end of the school year.

Cleveland County Superintendent Johnnie Johnson and Woodlawn Superintendent Dudley Hume both said their respective school calendars have make-up days for bad weather automatically built in at the end of the school year.

Both school districts were originally set to end before the Memorial Day holiday on May 28, but the closures for the winter weather will push both districts beyond the holiday. Cleveland County’s last school day was scheduled to be Thursday, May 24, while Woodlawn’s was Friday, May 25.

As of today (Wednesday, Jan. 17), the Cleveland County School District has missed two days for winter weather while Woodlawn has missed three.

Sleet that fell last Thursday night, Jan. 11, left local roadways icy last Friday morning, Jan. 12. Cleveland County delayed the start of the school day by two hours, so it will still get credit for that day.

Woodlawn, on the other hand, had to dismiss for the entire day last Friday as Hwy. 63 in northern Cleveland County was covered in sleet, making driving conditions too treacherous. The neighboring Pine Bluff and Star City School Districts dismissed classes last Friday as well.

