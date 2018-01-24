Adair Pleased With Lady Bears Despite Loss at Hampton

HAMPTON – Despite the Hampton Lady Bulldogs pulling away late for the win, Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair said his Lady Bears turned in one of their best overall efforts of the season in a 49-41 setback last Friday at Hampton.

“I think it’s the best game we’ve played all year,” Adair said, praising his team’s performance against an all-out press by Hampton for nearly the entire game.

The Lady Dogs led 13-11 at the end of the first half before the Lady Bears came back in the second to knot it up, 22-22, at the half. The game remained nearly deadlocked as the third period wrapped up with Hampton up, 31-30.

But the Lady Bulldogs’ Cameron Partain took over in the fourth as she scored eight points to help Hampton pull away.

Despite the loss, Adair said was pleased with how well they played against the press. Despite the constant pressure, he said they had just 11 turnovers in the game, which is a season low.

The loss did ruin a strong outing by Woodlawn freshman Mackenzie Lassiter, who finished with 17. Peyton Penland added eight for the Lady Bears.

Strong 56, Woodlawn 55

STRONG – Strong’s Dynasty Davis scored her 30th point with just 11 seconds left to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 56-55 conference victory over the Woodlawn Lady Bears last Tuesday at Strong.

To read the full article, see the January 24, 2018 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.