Bobby Jones

Bobby Wayne Jones, 77, of Kingsland, died Tuesday January 16, 2018 at his home.

He was born December 15, 1940, in Cleveland County. He was a retired inspector for Entergy, formerly Arkansas Power & Light, and a member of Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church in New Edinburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Towery and Glen and Marie Jones; and a sister, Beverly Towery Stewart.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Linda Mitchell Jones of Kingsland and his loving family.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 20, 2018, at the Benton Funeral Home Chapel in Fordyce.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smith-Morgan Cemetery, C/O Paula Searcy, 1400 Hwy 8 E., Kingsland, AR 71652.

Arrangements were by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce.

To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net.