Copper Theft Cuts Internet Service

Fiber Optic Line Cut Beneath Saline River Bridge; $5,000 Reward Offered

RISON – Cleveland County residents were without Internet access Sunday, Jan. 21 due to theft and damage of one of the connection lines under the Saline River bridge on Hwy. 79 between Kingsland and Rison.

While previous outages in reent months have been caused by weather and a construction accident, officials with ARK-O/Cleveland County Telephone Company assures this break was the direct result of vandalism and theft.

According to Gary Young, chief deputy with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Departmennt, it was reported by ARK-O/Cleveland County Telephone Company that unknown person(s) had cut a pipe containing old copper lines belonging to the telephone company.

Young said the pipe runs under the bridge and back into the ground on each end of the bridge.

“The suspect(s) cut the pipe and removed the unused copper line but also cut the fiber optic line that was inside the pipe,” he said. “Once the fiber optic line was cut, internet services and some telephone services in Cleveland County were disabled.”

While the Internet outage was county-wide for customers of ARK-O, the telephone service outage was restricted to the Kingsland area.

Kim Little, assistant manager of the Cleveland County Telephone Company, said the company’s alarms alerted them of the outage almost immediately as the cable was cut around 2:55 a.m.

After investigation by technician Bruce Grubb, the damage was found at the bridge and authorities were notified.

By 5:30 a.m. Little was arranging for Klaasmeyer Construction of Conway to work on the fibe option repairs, which began around 11 a.m. with internet and telephone access being restored by 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

ARK-O has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the theft and damage to the fiber optic line. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 325-6222.

