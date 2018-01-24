Countywide Clean-Up Seeking Local Groups

RISON – When Malinda Barry decided to move back home to the Rison area after living in Arizona for 40 years, she said one of the biggest things she noticed about her return to Cleveland County was the amount of trash along the roadways.

“I was really disturbed to see the amount of trash people threw out, and it ended up in my yard,” she said.

So, with the Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt set to run through Cleveland County March 8-10, Barry recently approached Kickstart Cleveland County about organizing a countywide clean-up on Saturday, Feb. 24, to spruce things up along the route before hosting all those out-of-town visitors.

Barry held her first meeting to organize the effort Monday evening at the fairgrounds. There were representatives there from Kingsland, New Edinburg and Rison, as well as two students from the Rison High School EAST program.

While she hopes to tackle the entire county eventually, Barry said she wanted to start with Hwy. 35 because of the Junk Hunt.

Britt Talent with Kickstart Cleveland County echoed Barry’s sentiments.

