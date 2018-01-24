House Fire Near Kingsland

KINGSLAND – The Kingsland Fire Department responds to a house fire at 3530 Hwy. 189 just north of the Hebron community Tuesday afternoon.

Phil Green of Rison, who reported the fire, said he noticed smoke coming from the back of the house as he was passing by at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He said he felt it was too much smoke for a fireplace or wood stove, so he turned around and went to the back of the house to check it out.

By that time, he said it was starting to break out in flames. Green said he beat on the door to see if anyone was inside, but no one responded. He said it appeared the house is under renovations, but he did not think anyone was living there are the time.