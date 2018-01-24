Improving Lady ‘Cats Beat Dermott

DERMOTT – Rison shook off some early shooting woes to hit three 3-pointers and make 9-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter as the Lady Wildcats got past the Dermott Lady Rams, 54-47, last Friday night at Dermott.

The game was nip-and-tuck throughout with Rison leading by one after the first quarter, tied at halftime and the Lady ‘Cats back up by one after the third quarter.

After struggling to hit open shots early on, Rison began to connect as the game wore one. Kristen Hurst hit two treys and Chloe Crain came off the bench to hit another in the fourth quarter as the Lady Wildcats pulled away late for the win.

Sydney Keaton, who led Rison with 20 points, hit all six of her free throw attempts in the final frame. Macy Ratliff was 2-of-4 from the charity stripe in the fourth while Jacy Totty was 1-of-2.

Dermott, on the other hand, made just 1-of-4 free throws down the stretch.

In addition to Keaton’s 20, Ratliff followed with 13 for the Lady Wildcats.

