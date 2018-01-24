Roof Repairs Underway At Courthouse

RISON – Work began last week on replacing the slate roof tiles and repairing the brick facade across the top of the Cleveland County Courthouse at Rison.

Last year, Cleveland County was awarded a $163,500 County Courthouse Restoration Grant through the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. County Judge Gary Spears said Oliver’s Custom Roofing of Greenbrier was awarded the project with a bid of $129,000.

Spears said the preliminary inspection of the job estimated that only about 10 percent the slate tiles used to shingle the roof will need to be replaced. However, once they crew began to remove the old tiles, they found that about 50 percent will need to be replaced.

Spears said he feels the project will still finish within the $163,500 grant award. The Cleveland County Courthouse was completed in 1911 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.