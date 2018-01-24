Sadler Urges CCSB To Start Concession Stand Project Now

RISON – With the new turf now in place at George Walker Field of Champions, board member Stan Sadler said its time to begin the next phase of the project: replacing the concession stand and restrooms on the home side of the football stadium.

Sadler brought up the matter during the Cleveland County School Board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night at the administration building in Rison.

“As of today (Monday, Jan. 22), it’s just 209 days until we host a scrimmage game with Dumas,” Sadler told the board. “It will be here before we know it.”

This past season, the school district had to install portable toilets for the home-side restrooms after a plumbing issue closed the regular restrooms just before the start of the football season. Rather than push to have the concession area and restrooms replaced during the season, the school board decided to hold off until the season was over and build a new facility.

Superintendent Johnnie Johnson told Sadler that he had ironically discussed the concession stand project with the district’s architect, Steve Elliott, earlier on Monday.

Sadler said he would like to see something with large, heated restrooms, similar to what Camden Harmony Grove included with the makeover of its football field.

