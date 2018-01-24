Slow 4th Dooms Bears at Hampton

HAMPTON – Woodlawn scored just six points in the fourth quarter as the Hampton Bulldogs managed to control the tempo for much of the game to come away with a 60-55 win over the Bears last Friday night at Hampton.

The loss dropped Woodlawn to 2-2 in 8-1A conference play and 10-4 overall.

This second matchup between the Bears and ‘Dogs was quite different from their Dec. 12 encounter when Woodlawn hammered Hampton, 76-45, at the Woodlawn Gym.

This time around, Bears Coach Logan Adair said the Bulldogs were ready for Woodlawn’s fast-paced attack by running a stall for much of the game. The move worked almost to perfection in the first half as the ‘Dogs led 16-10 at the end of opening frame and 27-22 at the half.

But, as been the case for most of the year, the Bears got their offense rolling in the third, scoring 28 points as Nick Ward’s 3-pointer late in the period put Woodlawn up by six.

But all that offense would disappear in the fourth, as Hampton continued to use the stall to set up some open 3’s. Adair said the Bulldogs finished with 10 treys after averaging only about three per game this year.

