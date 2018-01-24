Two Announce Bids For Clerk, Assessor

RISON – Two more candidates have announced their intentions this week to seek countywide offices in Cleveland County in the upcoming election.

County/Circuit Court Clerk Jimmy Cummings announced that he will be seeking a third term for his position while Carrie Cummings announced she intends to run for county assessor. Both announced they are running as Republicans.

Jimmy Cummings and Carrie Cummings are both from the Mt. Carmel community in northern Cleveland County. Carrie is the wife of Jimmy Cummings’ cousin, Jerry Cummings.

They join County Judge Gary Spears of New Edinburg who announced last week that he will be seeking a seventh term in office.

Due to changes in state law, all countywide offices like those of county/circuit clerk, assessor and county judge are now elected to four-year terms. Previously, those positions were for two-year terms.

Jimmy Cummings is completing his second term overseeing both the county and circuit clerk offices. A graduate of Rison High School, Jimmy is a retired Sergeant Major from the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a member of Rison Baptist Church, and also serves as chairman of the Cleveland County Republican Party.

