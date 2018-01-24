Woodlawn To Increase Cheer Team; Finances Are Discussed

WOODLAWN – Pending that there are no more days missed for winter weather, the final day of school this year for Woodlawn students will be Friday, June 1, Superintendent Dudley Hume told the Woodlawn School Board last week.

Making up the four days lost to winter weather was one of the several subjects the school board addressed during its regular monthly meeting last Thursday night at the administration building.

Jason Holsclaw of Stephens, Inc., the school district’s financial adviser, presented a financial analysis of the district while High School Principal Jeff Wylie presented changes to the cheer constitution that would increase the number of cheerleaders from 12 to 16.

Woodlawn missed a total of four school days due to winter weather between Friday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, Jan. 18. State law requires that there be a certain number of days of classroom instruction each year, therefore those days must be made up.

A round of sleet on the night of Jan. 11 left a layer of ice across Hwy. 63 in the northern portions of the district, prompting the district to close school on Jan. 12.

Students were already scheduled to be off on Monday, Jan. 15, for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday when about 3 inches of snow fell that night and into early Tuesday morning, Jan. 16. That led to school being dismissed for Jan. 16, and with sub-freezing temperatures staying place for the next three days, road conditions on the secondary roadways forced the district to remain closed Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 17-18, as well.

