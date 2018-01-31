Bears Rally Past Wildcats, 81-78

RISON – Justin Hargrave scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter, as the Woodlawn Bears erased an eight-point third quarter deficit to come away with an 81-78 win over the Rison Wildcats last Thursday night at the Rison Gym.

Both teams saw comfortable leads evaporate, as the Bears went up by double digits early only to see the Wildcats come back to take the lead and eventually build a nice cushion for themselves.

Woodlawn used 3-pointers from Austin Weatherford, Cole Reynolds and Nick Willis to finish the first quarter with a 23-11 lead. The Bears were able to maintain that double-digit margin until the ‘Cats made their own run midway through the second.

Cleaning up on the defensive glass, Rison was able to work its way back into the game with Malik Chavis going strong to the basket inside and Jerrion Marshall hitting a big trey from outside as the Wildcats moved in front, 36-35, with 36 seconds left in the first half.

Weatherford put the Bears back on top with a couple of free throws, but Chris Lawson answered with 1-of-2 at the line with 17 seconds to knot it up, 37-37, at halftime.

In a pattern that played out much like it did when the two teams met earlier in January at Woodlawn, the Bears went up 42-39 early in the third before the Wildcats went on a 14-3 run.

