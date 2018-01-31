Bears Use 12 3-Pointers In Big Win Over Rams

WOODLAWN – Twelve 3-pointers and a strong defensive effort in the first half helped the Woodlawn Bears hold off the Dermott Rams, 67-64, in a key 8-1A conference matchup last Tuesday night, Jan. 23, at the Woodlawn Gym.

“I thought it was by far our best defensive half of the season,” said Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair. “To give up just 26 points in a half to Dermott is something.”

The victory took on added significance in that it pulled the Bears to within a game of the Rams for the lead in the 8-1A conference standings.

Woodlawn managed to hold Dermott’s Isaiah McAlister scoreless in the first quarter as Justin Jones hit two 3’s and teammates Cole Reynolds, Nick Ward and Shawn Ashmore added a trey apiece as the Bears led 34-26 at the half.

Dermott began to heat up in the second half but two more 3’s from Reynolds and another from Austin Weatherford kept the Rams at bay, 48-43, to start the fourth quarter.

Dermott continued to chip away at the lead and pulled to within 58-56 when Hunter Wilkins hit a big 3 to make it a two-possession game, 61-56, with about three minutes left.

