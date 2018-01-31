Billy VonTungeln

Billy Ray VonTungeln, 86, of Pine Bluff, died Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

He was born October 30, 1931 in Rison, son of John Harold VonTungeln and Zena Neoma Chapman VonTungeln.

Mr. VonTungeln was reared and received his early education in Rison. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. While stationed in Germany, he met many of his German relatives.

After returning to Pine Bluff, he worked as a bookkeeper for Myhand-Dean. He eventually became well known as a parts manager for several auto dealerships in Pine Bluff, including Chief Pontiac, Welch Motors and Motes.

He was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder. Mr. VonTungeln also served in the American Legion Hearin-Connolly Post 32, Jacob Brump Lodge 160, Millcreek Lodge 178, Pine Bluff York Rite, and the Order of the Eastern Star. He was also a proud member of the Republican National Committee.

Mr. VonTungeln was a Master Gardener and enjoyed raising and peddling vegetables more than anything. He loved to bless his many friends with the fruit of his labor. He enjoyed deer hunting, riding his ATV through the deer woods, peddling junk, gospel music and the Fox News Channel.

He was a man of sometimes misguided principles, but never wavered from his beliefs.

Besides his cat, Barny, he leaves behind his enormous collection of useless but “valuable treasures.”

Mr. VonTungeln was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Mae Cunningham VonTungeln, whom he married December 31, 1954 and who passed away January 27, 2003; his parents; sister, Betty Lou Ginnett; brothers, J.H. VonTungeln, Jimmie Dell VonTungeln, Ronald VonTungeln and infant VonTungeln; and sister-in-law, Alice VonTungeln.

Survivors include his son, Winfred Ray (Regina) VonTungeln of Pine Bluff; four daughters, Rose Mary VonTungeln of Watson Chapel, Linda Sue “Suzy” VonTungeln of Watson Chapel, Karen Lee (Dale) Chambliss of Little Rock and Lisa Marie (Sherman) Chambliss of White Hall; sister, Doris (Marvin) Workman of Hardin; brother, Donald Lorenza VonTungeln of Weed, California; sister-in-law, Jeanette VonTungeln; four grandsons, including Bradley Scott VonTungeln, whom he raised and was the light of his life, Joshua Boyce Chambliss of White Hall, Corey Adam (Mercy deLeon) Chambliss of Fort Worth, Texas, Hugh Michael (Heather Mason) VonTungeln of Russellville; four granddaughters, Katie Nicole (Zak) Thomason of Bauxite, Kristen Ray-Ann (Thomas Bush) Chambliss of Bryant, Miranda Mae Chambliss of Bryant and Rikki Elizabeth (Justin Cryer) VonTungeln of Bossier City, Louisiana; step-granddaughters, Syann Mason and Zaria McCants; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Boyce Chambliss, Thomas Abel VonTungeln, Addelyn Mae Marie VonTungeln, Melody Sue VonTungeln, Maverick James Thomason, Jacob Haven Rutland, Alaina Rayleigh Cryer, Rosalyn Jade Cryer, Genesis Alvarez and Lia Analiz Chambliss; and a very special chosen great-grandson, Lathan Wayne Aaron of Prattsville.

Funeral services were Monday, January 29, 2018 at Central Presbyterian Church with Reverend Jai Kwak officiating. Interment followed in Hickory Grove Cemetery near Star City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 6300 Trinity Drive, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71603.

The family wishes to thank his primary care physician, Dr. Anna Redman and the doctors and nursing staff of the VA Medical Center.

