Kaye Phillips, 74, of Rison passed away Thursday, January 25, 2018 at her home.

Mrs. Phillips was born January 11, 1944 in Rison, Arkansas, to the late Robert Hugh Davis and Juanita Pearson Shelby.

She was retired from Abbott Enterprises. She was a faithful member of Rison Baptist Church. According to her family, she loved Jesus and Dr. Pepper.

Mrs. Phillips is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie C. Phillips.

She is survived by two brothers, Hugh Davis of San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Jamie Davis of Houston, Texas; one sister, Vicki Rawls of Conway; many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly, as well as extended family members and her church family that she considered family as well.

Funeral services were Monday, January 29, 2018 at Rison Baptist Church in Rison with Brother Wade Totty and Brother Danny Allen officiating. Interment followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Rison.

Pallbearers were Kevin Beatty, Clay Totty, Nathan Jacobs, Benny Davis, Bob Wilson and Chris Hendricks.

Memorials may be made to Rison Baptist Church, Jesus First Building Fund.

Funeral arrangements by Buie Funeral Home of Rison. Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com. (870)325-6216.