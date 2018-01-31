Lasiter, Lady Bears Get Past Lady ‘Cats

RISON – Makenzie Lasiter had four 3-pointers and seven steals as the Woodlawn Lady Bears overcame a slow start to knock off the Rison Lady Wildcats, 37-30, last Thursday evening at Wildcat Gym.

Rison got off to a quick start as Macy Ratliff scored five points in the first quarter to help the Lady ‘Cats build a quick 8-2 lead. Woodlawn, however, ended the opening period with a 6-0 run to pull even, 8-8, by the start of the second quarter.

It looked as though the teams were going to remain tied for the halftime break but Ratliff nailed a late 3 to put Rison up 19-16 at the half. Lasiter had two treys in the second quarter for the Lady Bears.

Woodlawn’s Olivia Gavin hit a big 3-pointer on her first shot of the game in the third quarter as the Lady Bears used 3’s from Kaylee Hinson and Lasiter to outscore the Lady Wildcats, 10-5, to take a 26-24 lead into the fourth.

Hinson and Lasiter took over for the Lady Bears in the final frame scoring six and five points, respectively, as Woodlawn pulled away for the seven-point win.

