Local Churches Hear Program On Responding to Shooters

RISON – Fight, flee and barricade – that was the advice that a firearms/security consultant gave about 50 people attending a seminar Sunday afternoon on protecting churches from an active shooter.

Pastor Danny Allen of Rison Baptist Church, where the seminar was held, said church member Rodney Reed decided to bring in someone to talk on church security and the church decided to open up the event to anyone who would like to attend. Several churches from across Cleveland County were represented.

Sunday’s program was held in the wake of last November’s shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a town of about 600 people east of San Antonio. A total of 26 people were killed and 20 injured in a Sunday morning worship service shooting. It was the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history.

Ed Monk of Last Resort Firearms Training in White Hall conducted the two-hour seminar.

A retired Army veteran who has also worked in law enforcement, Monk recounted a number of mass shooting tragedies across the U.S., ranging from the “tower shooter” at the University of Texas at Austin that killed 13 and injured 31 in 1966 to the Las Vegas concert shooting that killed 58 and injured more than 800 last October.

Based on the information gleaned from those tragedies, Monk said law enforcement has put together a composite of who the typical mass shooter tends to be. He said the perpetrator is usually a young, intelligent male who often picks gun free zones like schools, churches and public places as his targets. He said most shooters will not fight an armed defender, and about 70 to 80 percent commit suicide when confronted by law enforcement. He noted several instances where the shooter committed suicide once the gunman knew police were inside the building.

To read the full article, see the January 31, 2018 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.