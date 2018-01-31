Pioneer Village Group Looks to Incorporate

RISON – Friends of Pioneer Village took another step toward assuming control of the Pioneer Village by electing officers and three directors to serve on a what it will hopes will be a non-profit corporation overseeing the facility at Rison.

Sharon Gray, president of Friends of Pioneer Village, was elected president of what will become Pioneer Village, Inc. Other officers elected during the meeting last Thursday night at the Hall-Morgan Veterans Building included Jay England as vice president, Beverly Paul as secretary, and Roy Phillips as treasurer.

In addition, Malinda Barry, Gwen Paul and Beverly Harlow were elected as board members.

Gray said their intentions are to become a formal 501(c)3 non-profit corporation that will operate and promote the Pioneer Village, which is located at the corner of Yaney and Mockingbird Streets in Rison. The City of Rison currently has oversight of the Pioneer Village.

Friends of Pioneer Village is currently an informal group of volunteers dedicated to preserving the historic structures at the Village. It has been operating under the umbrella of the Cleveland County Historical Society’s 501(c)3 designation so it could accept donations and grants for the improvements that have been made at the historic structures there over the past two years.

A 501(c)3 is an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) designation that provides federal tax exemption status to non-profit corporations.

Gray said they ended up having a headstart on their efforts when she discovered the existence of the Pioneer Village, Inc. already on file with the state. Gray said she is working with Betty Lisemby, the lone board member still left, to see if it can be transferred to the new group.

