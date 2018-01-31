Sean Puckett

Sean Douglas Puckett, 41, of Manila, passed from this life Sunday, January 28, 2018 at the Great River Medical Center in Blytheville.

Born in Little Rock, he was the son of the late Hershel Douglas Puckett, and was raised in Little Rock before moving with his family to Earle, Arkansas at the age of 12.

A 1994 graduate of Earle High School, he later received Bachelors and Masters degrees in chemistry from Arkansas State University, and a Doctorate in chemistry from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Sean had been a Manila resident for the past 8 years and taught chemistry and physics at Nettleton High School. He enjoyed racing remote control cars with his son and having family nerf wars on a daily basis. Sean was a member of the Earle Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jimmie Henry Puckett of the home; one son, Christopher Ethan Ray Puckett of the home; his mother, Eloise Puckett of Rison; one brother, Shane Alexander Puckett of Tampa, Florida.

Funeral service will be 11 a. m. Thursday, February 1, 2018 at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila with Rev. Charlie Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in the Manila Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

