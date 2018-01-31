Second Assessor Candidate, Others Announce Bids

RISON – Deputy Assessor Barbara Reaves of New Edinburg announced last Thursday that she will be running for county assessor as a Republican, creating the first contested race for a countywide seat.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Jack Rodgers, County Treasurer Jack Hopson and Tax Collector Patti Wilson have announced they will seek another term to their respective positions.

Reaves’ announcement comes days after Carrie Cummings of the Mt. Carmel community became the first candidate to announce she would be running for assessor. Cummings is also running as a Republican.

Current assessor Donna Sims of Kingsland has not announced that she will be seeking re-election.

Reaves, 59, has been working as deputy assessor for Sims the past four-and-a-half years. Prior to that, she worked for 12 years at Gannaway Drug Store in Warren. Reaves also worked at the New Edinburg General Store when it was owned by County Judge Gary Spears.

She is a graduate of New Edinburg High School and also attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello. She is a member of Smith Chapel Church of God.

Rodgers, who has worked for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department since June 1, 1977, said he will seek a fourth term as sheriff. He will be running as a Democrat.

To read the full article, see the January 31, 2018 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.