Spencer Appointed Kingsland Mayor

First-Year Council Member Elevated; Missing Keys Discussed at Meeting

KINGSLAND – First-term Kingsland City Council member Tootie Spencer is now mayor of Kingsland after the city council unanimously approved her appointment last Thursday to complete the unexpired term of former Mayor Charles Crain, who resigned on Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, the council tabled a decision on appointing someone to finish out Spencer’s term on the council, and also tabled a decision on what the city should do in regards to renting the community room at Kingsland City Hall to the public after it was learned some keys are missing.

Those matters and more were addressed during a lengthy Kingsland City Council meeting last Thursday night at Kingsland City Hall.

Spencer, who works as a deputy clerk in the Dallas County Clerk’s office in Fordyce, just completed her first year on the council on Jan. 1. Alderman Marvin Crain nominated her to finish out Mayor Crain’s term.

“If y’all are willing to back me, I’m willing to try it,” Spencer told her fellow council members after Crain asked her if she would do it.

Spencer was approved by a 3-0 vote, with Crain, Len Penister and Jennifer Williams voting in favor of her appointment. Spencer abstained from the vote. Her appointment does not become official until she is sworn in.

Before Crain asked Spencer about her interest in serving, he first asked fellow council member Williams. She declined noting that her job takes her out of town much of the time.

