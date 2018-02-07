1 Vacancy, 1 Race for Quorum Court

Justice Curry Will Not Seek Re-Election; Rodgers, King in 2014 Rematch

RISON – There will be one vacancy on the Cleveland County Quorum Court and at least one seat that will be contested this year following political announcements made over the past week for the 2018 election cycle.

Dist. 3 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Curry of the Pansy community told the Herald that he does not intend to seek another term on the quorum court.

Meanwhile, former Justice Charles Rodgers of Rison announced last week that he will seek the Dist. 9 seat on the quorum court as a Republican, setting up a rematch with Justice Judy King of Rison, who announced Monday night she will be seeking re-election as a Democrat.

The seven other members of the quorum court – Dist. 1 Justice Ricky Neal, Dist. 2 Justice Don Triplett, Dist. 4 Justice Alex Tilley, Dist. 5 Justice Donnie Herring, Dist. 6 Justice Owen Rushing, Dist. 7 Justice Bruce Brown and Dist. 8 Justice Paul Jacobs – announced their intentions to run again as well.

The filing period for the 2018 elections is Feb. 22 through March 1. The primary election will be held May 22 while the general election will be Nov. 6.

All justices will be running for two-year terms.

Curry, a Republican, won election as the Dist. 3 justice of the peace in 2012, succeeding long-time Justice John L. McClellan of New Edinburg. Curry did not give a reason as to why he decided not to run. He simply said that he did not plan to run again.

