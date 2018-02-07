Bears Secure 2 Seed For 8-1A Tourney

WOODLAWN – Woodlawn clinched the no. 2 seed in the 8-1A conference tournament as the Bears cruised to an 81-58 win over the Hermitage Hermits Monday night in the Woodlawn Gym.

Hermitage managed to stay close through the first quarter as the Woodlawn closed out the opening period with a 21-19 lead. But the Bears began to take advantage of Hermit turnovers in the second period, stretching their lead to a 14-point cushion by halftime. Hermitage never seriously challenged after that.

Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair said he started going to his bench in the first quarter and continued to do so throughout the game as 14 players saw action.

Austin Weatherford had 14 to lead the Bears while Tristen Morgan, Cole Reynolds and Justin Jones followed with nine apiece.

Conner Wilkerson of Hermitage led all scorers with 30.

Woodlawn improved to 14-6 overall and 5-2 in 8-1A action with the win. Adair said the Bears have locked up second seed for next week’s conference tournament regardless of the outcome at Friday’s finale at Hermitage.

