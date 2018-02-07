Corita Coats, 82, of Beebe, Arkansas was born November 26, 1935 to James and Macel (Reeves) White in Rison, Arkansas. She passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Corita was the wife of Missionary Baptist Pastor Randell W. Coats, who preceded her in death. She was outspoken and friendly, and a loving mother who lived for her boys.

She is survived by her sons, Terry (Karen) Coats, Steve (Denise) Coats, and Craig (Tori) Coats; grandchildren Amy (Anthony) Rider, Ashley (Marion) Rutherford, Brian (Carly) Coats, Anna Marie (Paul) Young, and Lynlea Coats; five great-grandchildren, Landen and Carsen Rider, Landry and Case Young, and Finley Coats; and sisters Shirley Funderburg and Betty Lou Moore.

In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her brother Billy Ray White.

Memorials may be made to Arkansas Baptist Childrens Homes, 10 Remington Dr., Little Rock, Arkansas 72204.

Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 11, 2018 at First Christian Church, 205 W. Georgia, Beebe, Arkansas.

Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home.